Kishan Reddy hits out at KCR

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging that he had unleashed a new drama to blame the Central government with an objective to divert attention of people of the State from the Huzurabad by-election result.

Reddy alleged that the CM was carrying out a poisonous campaign against the Centre, adding that he was doing his political campaign on the foundation of lies. He made it clear that the Centre would buy every piece of grain from the State farmers, as per the agreement with the State government.

Referring to KCR's claims that Telangana was a rich State, he mocked that the CM was not in a position to make payments to contractors. Making it clear that he has no objection to the CM's decision to pay compensation to farmers of other parts of the country, the minister asked about the plight of farmers in the State.

Reddy demanded the CM to come to the rescue of family members of Telangana martyrs. He asked KCR as to why he did not make a dalit leader the first CM of the State. He wondered if dalits were not capable of becoming CM.