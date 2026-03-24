Kishan Reddy launches seventh phase of critical minerals auction

Union Minister Kishan Reddy inaugurated the seventh phase of the critical minerals auction during the National DMF Conference held in New Delhi on Monday. Addressing the gathering, the Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and modernisation in the mining sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reddy announced that 19 blocks are being auctioned in this phase, marking a significant step forward in India’s mineral reforms. He noted that in the previous six rounds, 46 critical mineral blocks had already been successfully auctioned. For the first time, blocks identified by the National Mineral Exploration Trust have been included in the auction process, reflecting a broader and more scientific approach to exploration.

The Minister emphasised the importance of critical minerals in driving India’s energy transition and technological growth. These minerals play a vital role in electric vehicles, renewable energy production, and defence applications. India’s mining sector is advancing rapidly with global technology and private sector participation. Reddy also underlined the role of District Mineral Foundations (DMFs) in ensuring that local communities benefit from mining activities.

He stressed that welfare measures such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure must be prioritised in mining-affected regions.Linking DMFs with the Aspirational DMF programme, he explained that 23 states and 656 districts have established these foundations. Out of the total Rs 1.24 lakh crore in DMF funds, Rs 93,500 crore has come from aspirational districts, with nearly 70 per cent of development works being carried out in these backward regions.

Highlighting sustainability, Reddy announced the government’s plan to scientifically close 147 mines by 2025, ensuring that post-mining areas are developed responsibly. Balanced development must be achieved without harming the environment, while ensuring that local communities gain from progress. This initiative underscores a strategic shift towards self-reliance in the mineral sector while maintaining a strict focus on ecological preservation and the socio-economic upliftment of the grassroots population.