Kishan Reddy questions secular credentials of BRS, Congress for backing MIM in Hyderabad MLC polls

Hyderabad: Union Minister and BJP Telangana president Kishan Reddy on Sunday criticised the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress for allegedly supporting the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) by not fielding candidates in the ongoing Hyderabad MLC elections.

Speaking to the media, Reddy accused the BRS of threatening elected corporators to prevent them from casting their votes, terming it a betrayal of the electorate. “This is nothing but an insult to the people who voted and brought these corporators to power,” he said.

He questioned the secular credentials of both the Congress and the BRS, alleging that their backing of a “communal party like MIM” was contradictory to the values of secularism. “People did not vote for Congress or BRS to support MIM. How can these two parties claim to be secular when they are siding with a party known for its communal politics?” Reddy asked.

The BJP leader's remarks come amid heightened political tensions in the city over the MLC polls, where the BJP has fielded a candidate and is seeking support from opposition councillors.