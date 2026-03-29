Kishan Reddy urges students to pursue higher education in India

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy took the lead at hmtv Professional Education Awards 2026 on Saturday by urging teachers and heads of institutions not to encourage students to go abroad for higher studies. He emphasised that in the changing global scenario, India is well-positioned to provide world-class education opportunities within the country. Reddy highlighted that many Indian students face discrimination and challenges abroad, while India itself is undergoing transformative reforms in the education sector. He pointed to the New Education Policy 2020, which aims to establish globally competitive institutions besides allowing foreign universities to set up campuses in India. “There is no necessity for Indian students to go abroad except for specialised pursuits,” he said. Citing the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, Reddy stressed that India, with its 140-crore population, can’t afford to be drawn into wars.

He noted that modern warfare has shown the importance of technological advancements, referencing Operation Sindoor as an example of India’s growing capabilities. He added that the edutech sector alone is expected to grow into a $29 billion industry. The Centre has taken a series of measures in this direction, reflecting its commitment to innovation and education, he added.

The Minister also urged educators to develop strategies to attract foreign students to India, reversing the trend of Indians going abroad. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is to rejuvenate India’s civilizational strengths and intellectual culture, reclaiming its position as a global leader. Education, he emphasised, plays a crucial role in making India self-reliant and developed.

Reddy called upon all stakeholders in the education sector to contribute to this mission, ensuring that ‘all roads lead to India’ for academic excellence and global recognition.

Besides presenting the awards, hmtv also organised various sessions focusing on education-related topics. These sessions brought together leading academicians, career counsellors, and industry experts who guided the students preparing for competitive exams and exploring diverse career opportunities.

Several experts participated in these sessions. They included Prof Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor Osmania University; Divakar S, Senior Chemistry Faculty, Nano IIT Academy; Sri Ram Venkatesh, Secretary, Telangana State Council of Higher Education; Alla Sai Lakshmi, Core Dean, BiPC, Narayana College; Vishwakiran Yanmandra Senior NEET Coach, Tattva Academy; KLN Srinivas NEET/JEE physics coaching; Ramesh Devabattini, Career Counselor & Founder, Bhavitha Academy; Dr Dinesh Kumar Gattu of Apex Educational Services; Dr Nallamilli Suguna Reddy, Director, Aditya Group of Educational Institutions; Vani Meka, Career Counselor and Founder, Aura Global Business School; Kali Prasad Gadiraju Founder & Chairman, Ethames Business School, and Venkat Boora Founder, Spryple.