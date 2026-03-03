Kishan takes a swipe at RaGa for failure to fulfil 6Gs in TG

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy took to social media on Monday to sharply criticise Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Telangana, questioning the purpose and accountability of his trip. In his tweet on X on Monday, the Minister remarked that any leader with a basic sense of responsibility would first review the promises made by their party and honestly assess the progress achieved. “But accountability clearly isn’t his priority. He knows there is little to defend — because the six guarantees and the 420 sub-guarantees remain unfulfilled,” Reddy wrote.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s visit was not about governance or development but rather to take account of what he termed the “RR (Rahul Gandhi–Revanth Reddy) tax.” He further accused Gandhi of being in Telangana to donate Rajya Sabha seats to his “cronies and yes-men.”

Highlighting public sentiment, Reddy cautioned that people are not naïve and continue to remember the speeches and guarantees made during the elections. “The public is watching closely,” he added, suggesting that the Congress leadership cannot escape scrutiny through high-profile visits.