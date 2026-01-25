Kishan urges youth to lead India’s march towards developed nation

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy, has placed a strong emphasis on the role of youth in shaping India’s future.

“Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai,” he declared, urging young citizens to take responsibility for the nation’s progress and work tirelessly to ensure India becomes a developed country by 2047, the centenary of independence.Speaking at the 18th Rozgar Mela organised at the CRPF Group Center on Saturday, Kishan Reddy congratulated the candidates who received appointment letters.

Reddy praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Rozgar Melas, launched in 2022, to ensure, timely recruitment in government departments and PSUs.

He said the initiative reflects Modi’s foresight in equipping the youth with skills and opportunities, shaping them into “superheroes” capable of seizing global prospects.

Highlighting India’s achievements, Reddy noted that the country has surpassed England to become the world’s fourth-largest economy and is ranked number one in digital transactions.

“From vegetable shops to malls, QR code payments are everywhere. This is a success achieved with the cooperation of all of us,” he said.

On national security, Reddy recalled Pakistan’s decades-long support for terrorism, which claimed 42,000 lives in Jammu and Kashmir. He praised India’s armed forces for eliminating terrorism through surgical strikes, air strikes, and operations like Sindhur, and commended women soldiers serving in extreme conditions.

He also pointed to India’s growing defense capabilities, with 150,000 startups and 20,000 private companies contributing to defense technology. Hyderabad-based facilities, he said, have enabled India to destroy targets with precision, strengthening national security.

Reddy reminded the newly appointed candidates that serving the nation is both a privilege and a responsibility. “Not everyone gets this chance. Make the most of it and bring pride to the country,” he urged, calling on youth to lead India’s march towards becoming a global powerhouse.