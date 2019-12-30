Kodandal: Two-year-old boy's kidnap causes scare

Kodandal: The news of alleged kidnap of a two-year-old boy, Ahil of Angadi Bazaar, in the town while playing in front of his house on Sunday caused a scare in Kodangal constituency. His father owns a saw mill. The alert family members posted the boy's photo along with details in the social media. They also got the news announced through mike in local mosque.

While the town residents and relatives were searching for the boy, a woman, Ashamma (45) was caught by the police in Kodangal bus-stand. She had allegedly undressed the boy and tied the clothes to her sari. When the police questioned her, Ashamma gave incoherent replies. The residents along with the boy took her to the local police station.

SI Prabhakar Reddy registered a case and sent Ashamma to remand, after registering a case following a complaint registered by the boy's family. The police appealed to people to give information on finding movement of suspicious persons. The town residents heaved a sigh of relief after the kidnap case ended on a happy note, with the restoration of the boy to his parents.