Kollapur cops seize 49,900 from Forward Block party candidates

Nagarkurnool: The Kollapur police Rs 49,900 from the members of All-India Forward Block party while they were found distributing the money to the voters in Wards 14 and 15 in Kollapur on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Kollapur police on a tip-off that some of the All-India Forward Block party candidates supported by former minister Jupally Krishna Rao were distributing money to voters in Wards 14 and 15, they immediately sent patrolling teams to the concerned wards and arrested those who were distributing money red-handed.

"We have seized Rs 49,900 from the members of All India Forward Block party activists and arrested them for violating the Election Commission norms. We will initiate action against them as per the law," said Kollapur Circle Inspector Venkat Reddy.