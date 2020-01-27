Komati Reddy Rajagopal Reddy detained after a clash with CPM leaders

Munugodu MLA Komati Reddy Rajagopal Reddy was taken into police custody after a clash with CPM leaders during municipal chairman election in Choutuppal municipality.

The Congress leaders also had an argument with the ruling party leaders and both the party leaders attacked each other.

Of the 20 wards in Choutuppal, TRS secured eight seats, Congress bagged five, three seats to BJP and one won independently. However, the count of Congress touched six when Reddy came as an ex-officio member and voted for Congress.

Later, the allied Congress and CPI leaders entered into a clash when the latter extended support to the TRS party. Reddy was taken into custody as a preventive detention measure.