Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy said that his sole aim to defeat Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's BRS and hence joined the Congress. He mentioned that he earlier joined a BJP, with the expectation that they would take action against KCR's alleged corruption. The former MLA said that as he did not see any action being taken decided to leave the BJP. Rajagopal Reddy stated that he was given respect and priority in the BJP, but his aim was not fulfilled.



According to Rajagopal Reddy, further said that BJP and MIM MLAs would support BRS and claimed that voting for BJP is equivalent to voting for BRS. Rajagopal Reddy mentioned that people want him to join the Congress party and stated that the surveys are in his favour and criticized KCR for focusing on money and power.

on the other hand, former MLAs Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and Enugu Ravinder Reddy, as well as former MLCs Santhosh Kumar, Neeti Vidyasagar, Akula Lalitha, Kapilawai Dilip Kumar, and Motkupalli Narsimhulu, have visited the AICC (All India Congress Committee) office and are expected to join the Congress party in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge.