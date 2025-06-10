Konda Surekha reviews on Bonalu festival, gives directions to officials

Minister Konda Surekha announced that a meeting was held with officials from all departments on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming Bonalu Festival. The government has requested Rs. 30 crore for the festivities, with Rs. 20 crore already allocated. Last year's celebration occurred smoothly, although there were issues in a few areas. This year, efforts are underway to ensure a seamless event, with special attention given to preventing stampedes during VIP moments.

Minister Surekha emphasised the importance of ensuring that Joginis do not encounter any difficulties during the festivities. She expressed a desire to improve the celebrations compared to previous years, noting the positive feedback received from devotees from neighbouring states during the recent Saraswati Pushkaras. Officials have been instructed to maintain a professional demeanour, treat all attendees with respect, and facilitate smooth darshan.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar added that officials should revise the 2024 action plan and prepare adequately for 2025, ensuring that mistakes from the previous year are not repeated. The Bonalu festivities will commence with the first Bonam at Golkonda Jagadambika Ammavari.

A comprehensive action plan is in progress to ensure the successful execution of various events, including the Golkonda Jatara, Balkampet Yellamma Thalli annual wedding, and the Ammavari Ambari procession. Minister Prabhakar noted that with the addition of new temples, an extra 10 per cent of funding may be necessary and urged a swift completion of the endowment and revenue department cheque distribution.

Both ministers highlighted the collective responsibility of all departments to uphold the sanctity of the event, with an emphasis on serving the Goddess rather than merely fulfilling a duty. They expressed hope that the festival will proceed without issues, blessed by the Goddess.