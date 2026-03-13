Konda Surekha stresses transparency and accountability in governance

State Forest, Environment and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha said that the development of villages is essential for the overall progress of the state and called upon newly elected public representatives to work responsibly with development as their primary goal.

The Minister made these remarks while attending a one-day training programme for public representatives on Praja Palana – Pragati Pranalika held at S.S. Function Hall in Mariyapuram village of Geesugonda mandal in Warangal district on Thursday. The programme was inaugurated with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Minister along with Warangal City Mayor Gundu Sudharani and District Collector Dr. Satya Sharada. The event began with the singing of Vande Mataram and Jaya Jayahe Telangana.

Speaking at the programme held under the chairmanship of Collector Dr. Satya Sharada, Konda Surekha urged public representatives to actively participate in the 99-day programme being implemented by the Government of Telangana from March 6 to June 12. She said that from Sarpanch to Minister, everyone must work in coordination with local officials to ensure the success of the initiative. She also directed officials to work in line with the vision of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and ensure that welfare schemes and public services reach people without delay.

The Minister said the primary objectives of the programme include resolving public grievances quickly, clearing pending files, implementing special sanitation drives in villages and towns, and making government services more accessible to the public. She stressed that solving people’s problems should remain the main focus of governance.

Konda Surekha further said that the 99-day action plan aims to improve transparency and accountability in administration. She noted that the state government has introduced several welfare initiatives over the past two years, including farm loan waivers, Rythu Bharosa, free bus travel for women, Indiramma housing, 200 units of free electricity, new ration cards and the supply of fine rice.

Advising public representatives to utilise the opportunity effectively, she asked them to bring field-level issues to the notice of officials and ensure their timely resolution. She emphasised that coordinated efforts between officials and public representatives are essential for the development of villages and towns.

The Minister said that the state can progress only when villages develop and urged representatives to transform villages into model villages with active participation from the public. She also highlighted the importance of sanitation in ensuring healthy living conditions and stressed that cleanliness drives must be continued regularly to prevent diseases and protect public health.

Konda Surekha also called for greater awareness among people about reducing the use of single-use plastics and adopting eco-friendly alternatives. Controlling plastic waste in villages and towns, she said, would help create a cleaner and healthier environment.

Highlighting the importance of environmental protection, the Minister stressed the need to plant and protect more trees in villages. She said trees play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance and reducing rising temperatures and natural calamities. She added that the department would supply saplings if Gram Panchayats send the required indent and encouraged representatives to take the initiative to increase greenery in their villages.

She also mentioned that the services of great leaders who worked for village development continue to inspire society. Public representatives, she said, should visit model villages to learn from successful development practices and implement those ideas in their own areas.

Konda Surekha advised representatives to apply the knowledge gained through training programmes in their daily administration and work towards solving people’s problems to earn their trust. Concluding her address, she remarked that positions may not be permanent but service to the people will always remain, urging representatives to work sincerely and win the hearts of the public.