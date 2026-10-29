Konda Surekha Withdraws Remarks About KTR
In Short
Surekha said she had no intention of damaging KTR’s reputation or causing distress to him or his family.
Former minister Konda Surekha has expressed regret over comments she previously made about former minister and BRS working president KTR.
In a post on X, Surekha said the remarks were made while criticising the opposition in the political climate at the time. She acknowledged that she should not have made them and described them as baseless.
Surekha said she had no intention of damaging KTR’s reputation or causing distress to him or his family. She apologised if her comments had caused them hurt and said she was withdrawing her statements.
It is well known that Konda Surekha previously leveled several serious personal and political allegations against KTR. These remarks not only caused a major stir but also triggered an intense conflict between the Congress and BRS parties. Claiming that the comments damaged his reputation, KTR approached the court and also issued legal notices. However, former minister withdrawn her comments now.
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