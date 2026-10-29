Konda Surekha Withdraws Remarks About KTR

Former minister Konda Surekha has expressed regret over comments she previously made about former minister and BRS working president KTR.

In a post on X, Surekha said the remarks were made while criticising the opposition in the political climate at the time. She acknowledged that she should not have made them and described them as baseless.





బీఆర్ఎస్ వర్కింగ్ ప్రెసిడెంట్ @KTRBRS గారిపై గతంలో నేను చేసిన కొన్ని వ్యక్తిగత వ్యాఖ్యల పట్ల వివరణ ఇవ్వాలని అనుకుంటున్నాను. అప్పటి రాజకీయ పరిస్థితుల నేపథ్యంలో, ప్రతిపక్షాన్ని విమర్శించే క్రమంలో ఆ విధంగా మాట్లాడానే తప్ప ఉద్దేశపూర్వకంగా కాదు. ఆనాడు నేను చేసిన కొన్ని నిరాధారమైన వ్యాఖ్యలు చేయకుండా ఉండవలసింది. కేటీఆర్ గారిని లేదా ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులను బాధపెట్టాలని గానీ, వారి ప్రతిష్టకు భంగం కలిగించాలనే దురుద్దేశం గాని నాకు ఎంతమాత్రం లేవు. నా వ్యాఖ్యలు వారిని గానీ, వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులను గానీ నొప్పించి ఉంటే అందుకు చింతిస్తూ, ఆ వ్యాఖ్యలను ఉపసంహరించుకుంటున్నాను. — Konda Surekha (@iamkondasurekha) October 29, 2026

Surekha said she had no intention of damaging KTR’s reputation or causing distress to him or his family. She apologised if her comments had caused them hurt and said she was withdrawing her statements.

It is well known that Konda Surekha previously leveled several serious personal and political allegations against KTR. These remarks not only caused a major stir but also triggered an intense conflict between the Congress and BRS parties. Claiming that the comments damaged his reputation, KTR approached the court and also issued legal notices. However, former minister withdrawn her comments now.