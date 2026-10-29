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Konda Surekha Withdraws Remarks About KTR

In Short

Surekha said she had no intention of damaging KTR’s reputation or causing distress to him or his family.

KTR and Konda Surekha
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KTR and Konda Surekha

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Former minister Konda Surekha has expressed regret over comments she previously made about former minister and BRS working president KTR.

In a post on X, Surekha said the remarks were made while criticising the opposition in the political climate at the time. She acknowledged that she should not have made them and described them as baseless.


Surekha said she had no intention of damaging KTR’s reputation or causing distress to him or his family. She apologised if her comments had caused them hurt and said she was withdrawing her statements.

It is well known that Konda Surekha previously leveled several serious personal and political allegations against KTR. These remarks not only caused a major stir but also triggered an intense conflict between the Congress and BRS parties. Claiming that the comments damaged his reputation, KTR approached the court and also issued legal notices. However, former minister withdrawn her comments now.

Pavan Bandari
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Pavan Bandari

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I am content writer with six years of experience in entertainment and politics besides other modules as well.

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Konda SurekhaKTRBRSCongressTelangana Politics
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