Kondagattu Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple will be developed collectively: AP Dy.CM Pawan Kalyan

Karimnagar: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited the Kondagattu Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple on Saturday. He offered new clothes to the deity and fulfilled his vows. He reverently circumambulated the temple and performed special prayers.

During his visit to the Kondagattu Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple before the start of the Varahi Yatra ahead of the 2024 elections, temple officials and priests brought to Pawan Kalyan's attention the need for a lodging complex and a deeksha mandapam (vow-breaking hall) at the temple.

After his resounding victory in the general elections, during his visit to the temple in 2024, Pawan Kalyan promised to contribute to the development of the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple. Keeping his word, he laid the foundation stone for the construction of a deeksha mandapam and a 96-room guesthouse with an estimated cost of Rs. 35.19 crores, with the cooperation of the TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams). With these funds, a total of 96 rooms in the lodging complex and a very large mandapam where 2,000 devotees can break their vows will be made available.

Earlier Pawan Kalyan, who arrived at the temple along with TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu, Telangana State Minister Adluri Lakshman Kumar, and local MLA Medipalli Satyam, was welcomed with a Purna Kumbham (auspicious pot) by the temple priests under the supervision of Telangana Endowments Department Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyar. Chief priest Kapindra Swamy traditionally welcomed Pawan Kalyan into the temple.

Speaking on the occasion Pawan Kalyan said, “Lord Anjaneya is the God of all, the omnipresent one. He is not the God of just one region. I consider it a blessing from my previous life to be able to serve Lord Anjaneya, our family deity. Let us also make the Kondagattu Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple's circumambulation path a reality. Let us all come together and further develop the temple of the Lord.”

He said that nothing is impossible if the devotees of Rama decide to do something, and that more development works should take place at the Kondagattu temple soon. He said that he considers the ongoing works as the Lord's command. He expressed happiness that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board provided adequate support for the work undertaken with strong determination.

Pawan Kalyan said that the Kondagattu place is so powerful that it will become a complete protection and a source of strength for Telangana. He urged the devotees to start the effort for the Kondagattu circumambulation. He said that he would personally come and participate in this programme by doing voluntary service. Everyone should collectively take the Lord's temple towards development.

Among those who visited Sri Anjaneya Swamy were Endowments Department Commissioner Harish, District Collector Satyaprasad, TTD Board members Ananda Sai and Mahender Reddy, TD LAC Chairman Shankar Goud, Police Housing Board Chairman Kalyanam Shiva Srinivas, Janasena State General Secretary Sri Ram Talluri, TTD Board member B. Ananda Sai, Telangana State Endowments Department Advisor Govind Hare, Janasena General Secretary Sri Ram Talluri, RK Sagar, and others.