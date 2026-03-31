  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Kothagudem: Collector inspects PHC, reviews medical services

  • Created On:  31 March 2026 10:53 AM IST
Kothagudem: Collector inspects PHC, reviews medical services
X

Kothagudem: District Collector Ankit on Monday conducted a surprise inspection of the Regalla Primary Health Centre and reviewed the delivery of medical services, reiterating the government’s commitment to providing quality healthcare to the public.

During the visit, the Collector interacted directly with patients to understand the quality of treatment and facilities being provided. He inspected the laboratory and instructed staff to ensure that all diagnostic tests are conducted with high standards of accuracy and quality. He also examined the medicine store and directed officials to maintain adequate stocks of all essential drugs at all times. He enquired about the daily outpatient (OP) footfall, details of tests being conducted at the diagnostic centre, and the availability of vaccines.

Reviewing emergency services, Ankit sought detailed information on preparedness and availability of critical medicines, stressing that uninterrupted medical care must be ensured without causing inconvenience to patients.

Tags

Primary Health Centre InspectionKothagudem CollectorHealthcare QualityMedicine StocksRural Healthcare
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Amaravati Bill Set for Lok Sabha Debate

Amaravati Bill Set for Lok Sabha Debate

National News

More
Share it
X