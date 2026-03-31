Kothagudem: Collector inspects PHC, reviews medical services

Kothagudem: District Collector Ankit on Monday conducted a surprise inspection of the Regalla Primary Health Centre and reviewed the delivery of medical services, reiterating the government’s commitment to providing quality healthcare to the public.

During the visit, the Collector interacted directly with patients to understand the quality of treatment and facilities being provided. He inspected the laboratory and instructed staff to ensure that all diagnostic tests are conducted with high standards of accuracy and quality. He also examined the medicine store and directed officials to maintain adequate stocks of all essential drugs at all times. He enquired about the daily outpatient (OP) footfall, details of tests being conducted at the diagnostic centre, and the availability of vaccines.

Reviewing emergency services, Ankit sought detailed information on preparedness and availability of critical medicines, stressing that uninterrupted medical care must be ensured without causing inconvenience to patients.