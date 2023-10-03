Kothagudem: Leaders to go ‘door-to-door’, meet every voter

Kothagudem: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections’ schedule release, Kothagudem MP and constituency in-charge, Vaddiraju Ravichandra conducted campaign strategy meeting with various leaders on Monday. He called on the party cadres to make collective efforts for the party’s victory in the upcoming elections.

Visiting the sitting MLA and BRS candidate for Kothagudem Assembly seat, Vanama Venkateswara Rao at the latter’s residence at Paloncha, he reviewed the preparations and campaign plan along with the MLA. A detailed campaign strategy was decided to be adopted and plans were laid on voter outreach.

The members decided to rally forces and highlight development initiatives of the BRS government through a door-to-door campaign that would give them the opportunity to meet every voter.

“Wide publicity campaign about the welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrasheksar Rao across the State needs to be conducted at the grassroots level,” Ravichandra addressed the leaders. “The schedule of the Assembly elections would be released in four to five days, and it is time to intensify the campaign by involving all the cadres, leaders and sympathisers of the party,” he said with dedication.

Also present were ZP vice chairman K Chandrasekhar Rao, Rythu Bandhu Samithi Kothagudem constituency president K Nageswara Rao, BRS senior leaders MA Razak and Togaru Rajasekhar and others.