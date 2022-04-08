Kothagudem Municipal Chairperson accuses TRS leaders of heckling

Kothagudem: Kothagudem Municipality Chairperson Kapu Seethalakhmi alleged that some of the spouses of the party's female councillors have misbehaved with her during a protest here on Friday.

The Municipal Chairperson along with local MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao participated in a motorbike rally taken out in protest against Central government's refusal to procure yasangi paddy from Telangana.

During the rally, a few leaders participating in the protest hit the bike which Seetha Lakshmi was riding. As a result, the municipal chairperson fell down from the bike while the troublemakers were laughing at her and made comments on her. Utterly distressed at the incident she immediately went home crying, but joined the protest later.

MLA Venkateswara Rao who came to know about the development, called on the chairperson at her home. She explained the incident to the MLA and party leaders with tears rolling down from her eyes.

The municipal chairperson complained that she was targeted and teased intentionally as the leaders in question were not able to digest her good work being done for the development of TRS and Kothagudem town. The incident has once again brought to light the group politics in the TRS party in Kothagudem district. The municipal chairperson is a follower of MLA Venkateswara Rao.