Kothagudem :Scribe lauded for helping kin in conducting BJP leader's funeral

Yellandu (Kothagudem): Scribes of both print and electronic media have been working as frontline warriors during Covid-19 and providing the news about the virus and creating awareness among the public.

Apart from this duty, a few journos turned good Samaritans at some areas and distributing

food, masks and other essential commodities to the needy.

But what this 28-year-old Banda Uday Kumar, HMTV reporter and resident of Yellandu, did was something different. Uday, who came from a poor family and lost his father a few years ago, is keen on doing social service since his childhood. He lives with his mother B Rama, a daily labourer and brother.

Uday was disturbed after noted politician and BJP leader of Yellandu division D Kutumba Rao died of Covid-19 at MGM Hospital in Warangal. The deceased leader was a close friend of the young journalist. When the leader's family members decided to conduct the final rites in Warangal itself, Uday wanted the funeral to be held in Yellandu amidst the people, who respect the departed leader. He convinced the family members and with the help of his friends shifted the body from Warangal to Yellandu on Wednesday.

But the deceased family members received a cold response from the relatives, who didn't attend the funeral and didn't gave support the family members in organising the funeral of the departed leader.

Uday wore PPE Kits and took the body from the ambulance to the burial ground and helped the deceased son in doing the final rites.

The news became viral on social media and people from all walks of life are praising the joruno for his service. BJP State president B Sanjyay Kumar appreciated the services of Uday Kumar and called Uday and lauded his services.

All journalists, district and State political leaders and members of various organisations appreciated Uday.

Speaking to The Hans India over phone, Uday said, "The death of BJP leader and a good person D Kutumba Rao has depressed me and it is bad luck he died of Covid-19. But what disturbed me lot is the people, who used to meet the leader when he was alive, didn't even to seem him for the last time after his demise. The BJP leader conducted various programmes in Yellandu area and large number of people are benefited by him."