Kothagudem: Vacancies in Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Hospitals leave people worried

Kothagudem: People are worrying about corona and other seasonal diseases like dengue, malaria and viral fever as they are increasing day by day in the district of Bhadradri-Kothagudem which is the named agency district. The people with diseases went to the government hospital for treatment but returned to their homes without getting treatment due to the lack of health staff and doctors.



The State government is saying that they are providing corporate treatment in area hospitals on par with private hospitals, but it is completely opposite on field due to the shortage of doctors and staff.

Corona positive patients and others are facing severe problems in getting treatment in the Vaidya Vidhana Parishad hospitals in the district. It is very unfortunate that the government has been negligent in filling the vacancies in spite the increasing coronavirus cases.

According to officials there are five hospitals of Vaidya Vidhana Parishad in the district - in Bhadrachalam, Kothagudem, Manugur, Palvoncha and Aswaraopet. All five hospitals have been facing staff and doctor crunch and are unable to provide treatment as a result many poor and middle-class patients are suffering and some critical patients are dying.

According to information, out of 72 sanctioned all doctors' posts, 44 posts are vacant in the five hospitals and 136 nurse posts. Only 36 are working in Bhadrachalam, Kothagudem and Palvoncha hospitals. The specialist doctors' shortage is terrifying the patients who travel from far-away places to reach the hospital. Poor and middle-class patients are facing untold woes due to the non-availability of proper treatment. The government has sanctioned 33 staff nurses for Manuguru area hospital but have not appointed even one till date. Civil assistant surgeon posts which are key posts in hospitals are also vacant in all five hospitals.

BJP district general secretary Yarramraju Behra said Bhadrachalam, Kothagudem area hospitals limit is very huge and thousands of patients will visit these two hospitals every day from all corners of the district, mainly tribal areas. But there is no proper treatment due to lack of staff and doctors' shortage in these hospitals, he added.

A district-level medical and health official said, ''We are trying to fill vacant posts on contract basis but there is no response from the doctors as everybody wants to work in towns and cities." He also said that they have received some applications and are planning to appoint them on merit basis soon.