Kotti Srikanth Finds His Place In Guinness Book Of Records Placing 7801 Diamonds In A Single Ring

Generally, when we speak about a diamond ring, at most there will be 100 diamonds in a ring. But a jeweller who hails from Hyderabad has created a Guinness record by designing a diamond ring with 7,801 diamonds. Kotti Srikanth, the owner of 'The Diamond Store' by Chandubhai in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad has named this ring as 'The Divine - 7801 Brahma Vajra Kamalam'. He made this special ring taking inspiration from 'Brahma Kamalam'. Although the making of the diamond ring was completed last month itself, Srikanth submitted it for verification to 'Gunnies Book Of Records'.



Well, to make all and sundry know Kotti Srikanth's hard work and speciality of his diamond ring, 'Guinness Book Of Records' officials have dropped a video on their Facebook page… Have a look!

We are amazed to witness such wonderful artistry by Kotti Srikanth… He carefully placed each diamond and also started making the ring going with layer by layer. The making of this ring was begun in September 2018 and it has 6 flowers along with the base one. The team has used 'Computer-Aided Design (CAD) technology to figure out how many diamonds are needed to make this ring.



The video also showed off the glimpse of the previous record… The 'Lotus Temple Ring' was composed of 18K rose and white gold and weighs 70.42 grams. This ring was made by Lakshikaa Jewels and costs 4.9 million US dollars. The total number of diamonds present in this ring are 7,777.

Well, speaking about this great achievement, Kotti Srikanth shared his views with media… He told, the thought of making this unique diamond ring started in September, 2018 and it was started with a pencil sketch. Only planning took 45 days and then the team started making this special diamond ring. The base of the ring was made in March, 2019 and all the layers were completed in August 2019. Finally, the team started giving the finishing touch to the ring. 'The Divine - 7801 Brahma Vajra Kamalam' ring has 6 layers and each layer consists of 8 petals.