Krishna Saagar Rao terms CM KCR as opportunist

Hyderabad: The BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagaar Rao on Monday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was a political opportunist.

In a statement issued here, he said that the TRS chief was addicted to the chronic habit of bribing voters unscrupulously, using hard earned tax-payers money, from the State exchequer. "What he is intending to do with the Dalita Bhandhu is just that, he has zero sincerity and interest in Dalit welfare," he alleged.

Rao questioned, "If KCR was sincere about Dalit welfare and empowerment, why did he not deliver the promise of providing three acres of land, double bedroom homes, one lakh jobs and free KG-to-PG education all these years?"

Stating that CM didn't deliver even a single promise from his printed election manifesto since 2014, he asked, "Who will trust his electoral rhetoric now?"

He asserted that the BJP was quite certain that KCR was just dangling a carrot to the electorate for temporary electoral gains and that his government is in no position to deliver the Dalita Bhandu, with visibly bankrupt State finances. "The TRS government is unable to even pay salaries of the employees on time, for several months", he pointed out.

"The BJP alerts people of Telangana to not fall into the electoral traps of CM KCR and make a factual assessment of his mis-governance", said Rao.