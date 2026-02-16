K’rmr Corporation: BJP shores up numbers as Mayoral race heats up

Hyderabad: Ina latest political development, two independent corporators from Karimnagar Corporation formally joined the BJP on Sunday in the presence of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The corporators, Vemula Kavitha Chandrashekhar from the 17th division and Masam Ganesh from the 39th division, announced their decision to align with the BJP during a meeting.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar welcomed them into the party by draping the traditional saffron scarf, symbolising their induction. This move comes just a day after one independent corporator and another from the AIFB joined the BJP at the Karimnagar MP office, also in the presence of Sanjay Kumar.

With the latest additions, BJP’s strength in the Karimnagar Corporation has risen to 34 corporators,including the ex-officio vote of the local MP Bandi Sanjay, the party now commands a total of 35 votes. This surge has significantly boosted BJP’s prospects in the upcoming mayoral election, with party leaders expressing confidence that the mayor’s post is now within their grasp.

Sources indicate that six more corporators are currently in discussions with BJP leaders. The possibility of further inductions has created unease among corporators from BRS, Congress and other independents, who are weighing their options amid the shifting political landscape.

Political observers note that the influx of corporators into BJP is driven by the perception that joining the party ensures greater access to Central funds for development projects.

Many corporators believe that aligning with BJP will allow them to undertake more extensive development works in their respective divisions, thereby strengthening their connection with the electorate.

The Congress party’s inability to allocate sufficient funds for Karimnagar Corporation over the past two years, coupled with the state government’s financial constraints has further influenced corporators to consider BJP as a more viable option.

As a result, the number of corporators joining BJP is expected to rise sharply in the coming days, potentially reshaping the political balance in Karimnagar.