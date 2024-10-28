KTR accuses CM of making police officials beat own personnel

Hyderabad: The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, said on Sunday that the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has created a record by making the police officials beat their own personnel.

KT Rama Rao on Sunday visited the STPs at Uppal, which were constructed by the BRS government in the past. Speaking to reporters, Rama Rao said that the Chief Minister is not aware of how to run the government. "Revanth has created a record, and that is of police in the state beating their own personnel. Instead of focusing on the six guarantees given before the elections, Revanth Reddy is bringing up Musi rejuvenation with Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The Musi can be rejuvenated with a cost of Rs 1,100 crore, but the government is involved in a scam of Rs 1.5 lakh crore," said KTR.

Stating that their party was not against Musi, KTR said that their concern was corruption of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. He said that the government was demolishing the houses of the poor and middle classes, who have constructed them with all the permissions. He recalled that the government had spent Rs 3,866 crore for constructing the STPs. "The KCR government had almost completed this project by spending Rs 4,000 crore, but the Congress leaders are talking about rejuvenation of Musi again,” said KTR.