KTR Accuses Government of Brutality Against Farmers, Calls for Immediate Action

Hyderabad: BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) Chairperson K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has sharply criticized the state government for its harsh treatment of farmers involved in the Laghacherla protest, accusing it of using extreme measures against them and their families. His comments come a month after the farmers’ protests, which had attracted significant attention.

Addressing the media, KTR condemned the government's response, likening it to the behavior of "kings and emperors" instead of addressing the legitimate concerns of the farmers. "The farmers of Laghacherla spoke out a month ago, and they made sure their voices were heard," KTR stated. He also responded to claims that violence had been directed toward officials, quoting the district collector, who confirmed that there were no such incidents.

However, KTR pointed out that the government had arrested not only the farmers but also political leader Patnam Narender Reddy, who had supported them. "The farmers were subjected to third-degree methods, and for the past month, about 40 farmers have been in jail," KTR added.

KTR also expressed grave concern about the health of the imprisoned farmers, revealing that one of them had experienced chest pains while in jail. "The government is trying to keep this information under wraps, and even the farmer’s family was not notified about his condition," KTR said. He further criticized the government's actions, calling it "cruel" to handcuff a sick individual and transport them to a hospital under such circumstances.