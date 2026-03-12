KTR alleges Rahul Gandhi behind ‘politically motivated’ defections

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the decision of the Speaker on the disqualification petitions against the defecting MLAs was undemocratic, shocking and was under tremendous pressure from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The party would be challenging the decision in the High Court.

Strongly condemning the Speaker’s decision, KTR accused the Congress leadership of orchestrating the entire episode. He said the Speaker had virtually no independence in the matter and that the Congress party was directly managing the defection operations in the state.

“The decision represents a direct assault on democracy and the Constitution, and the principal architect behind this unethical move is Rahul Gandhi. Without his permission and approval, the Speaker would never have dared to take such a shocking decision,” KTR pointed out.

KTR further alleged that Rahul Gandhi was encouraging such unethical political activities for the sake of massive money flows coming from the state, describing the development as part of a politically motivated operation.

He questioned the moral authority of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party to speak about defections. “Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have absolutely no moral right to lecture anyone about political defections,” he said.

The Congress leader claims to be the defender of the Constitution while simultaneously encouraging defections. “On one hand Rahul Gandhi carries the Constitution in his hand and claims to be its protector. On the other hand, his party is enabling defections and protecting defectors,” he said, referring to the Congress leader as the biggest joker.

KTR asked how an MLA, who had won on a BRS B-Form, could contest as a Congress candidate for Parliament without resigning from the Assembly, yet still escape disqualification. Despite such clear evidence, the Speaker refuses to disqualify him. This is nothing short of political manipulation, he said.

“All the evidence is already in the public domain. The Election Commission’s records clearly indicate the B-Form used by the MLA to contest the Assembly election and the B-Form used to contest the Parliamentary election. What further inquiry is required?” he asked.

KTR also responded to comments made by certain leaders on defections, stating that it was ironic to hear lectures about defections from individuals, who had benefited from political opportunities within the BRS in the past.