KTR appeals to party leaders to hoist party flag atop houses on TRS foundation day

TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao appealed to the party cadre to hoist the party flag on the top of their houses marking two decades of TRS party foundation.

He also asked the party leaders to organize the blood donations camp for a week and directed to ensure the social distancing. The minister said that it is time to help around the needy. With the 20 years experience of joining the public, we have to make a re-entry in public service, KTR said.

Even though the party did not influence the national politics directly, the welfare schemes by the TRS influenced many, he said.

Meanwhile, the TRS party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has called for low-key celebrations on TRS party foundation day. KCR said though the 20th-anniversary celebrations of TRS party foundation day were planned in a grand manner, it was decided to hold the celebrations in a simple manner following the lockdown norms.