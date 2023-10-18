Opposition should be ashamed to politicise even death-KTR

Continuing the campaign spree, BRS working president K T Rama Rao speaking at Praja Ashirvad Sabha on Wednesday said recruitment would be done to government vacancies every year through TSPSC by announcing a job calendar if the BRS was re-elected in the next assembly election.

Assuring to fulfill the dreams of the unemployed youth KTR said that the State Government took the initiative to fill 2.30 lakh government job vacancies during the last nine and half years. Already, 1.30 lakh vacancies were filled and the remaining would also be filled soon, the Minister said.

Referring to the unfortunate death of Pravallika in Hyderabad, KTR lashed at the opposition parties for politicizing the issue. Though she took an extreme step due to harassment of a youth, opposition parties were blaming the government for their political gains. The family had approached him and asked the government to ensure capital punishment to the accused, he said. The Minister said he had assured all support to the family besides a job to Pravallika’s brother.

He further cautioned people not to fall for crocodile tears, think wisely and vote for BRS.

Referring to BJP leader Bandi Sanjay, KTR asked what Sanjay did for the development of Karimnagar. “He did not get a single educational institution nor did he construct one temple in this region,” On the other hand he said mosques should be dug up across the state and if ‘dead bodies’ were found, then Muslims could keep the mosque while if a ‘shiva linga’ was found, then it had to be handed over to the Hindus. “Instead of digging mosques, let's lay the foundation for educational institutions, 2 BHK dignity houses, canals, and also religious places like temples, mosques, and churches,” KTR said.

The BRS Working President also stated that KCR was a leader who worked for the welfare of all the communities and never did politics in the name of religion.

Taking a dig at Bandi Sanjay, KTR said that the former was a leader who cried to people after losing assembly elections in 2018 against Gangula Kamalakar and then in MP elections. “Don’t fall for the crocodile tears of such leaders. Think wisely and vote for the BRS,” said KTR.

He said Bandi compared PM Modi with God, KTR, in a sarcastic tone, said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a God who increased cylinder prices from Rs. 400 to 1200, petrol prices from Rs. 70 to Rs. 110, and ensured skyrocketing prices of other essential goods. “Whoever received Rs 15 lakh in their Jan Dhan account can vote for BJP and whoever received Rythu Bandhu money can vote for BRS,” said KTR.

BRS Working President KTR said these leaders don’t have the stature to fight with KCR who risked his life, fighting for Telangana statehood. He also added that Kishan Reddy was someone who ran away when asked to resign during the Telangana movement, and Revanth Reddy was a thief who was caught red-handedly in the vote for note case.

Highlighting the BRS schemes that have been implemented until now, KTR said that CM KCR introduced the Dalit Bandhu scheme for the upliftment of the Dalit community, increased the reservations of the tribal community from 6% to 10%, set up 1001 Gurukula schools across the state, provided scholarships for students who aspire to study abroad, and resolved water and current problems.