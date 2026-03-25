KTR backs delimitation, warns against bias to southern states

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday welcomed the long-pending delimitation process but expressed serious concerns over the potential disadvantages to southern states if it is carried out purely on a population basis.

In an informal interaction (chit chat) with the media, Rama Rao said that delimitation should have been conducted in 2014 as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

“Even though it is delayed by over a decade, we welcome the initiation of the process now,” he said. However, he cautioned that if delimitation is based solely on current population figures, it would severely disadvantage southern states.

“Our consistent stand then and now is that delimitation should not be based purely on population. Instead, it should follow the same proportional framework adopted earlier, based on the 1971 Census,” he emphasised.

KTR pointed out that southern states collectively account for around 24 per cent of representation in Parliament and stressed that this share must not be reduced. “States that have effectively implemented population control measures should not be penalised for their success,” he added.

Welcoming the proposal to increase Assembly seats in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, KTR said that greater representation would bring governance closer to the people.

He highlighted stark disparities in constituency sizes, noting that while constituencies like Aswaraopet have around 1.3 lakh voters, areas like Serilingampally have nearly nine lakh voters. “Such vast disparities are not healthy for a functioning democracy,” he said.

Reiterating his party’s stance, KTR said that BRS supports delimitation but only if it ensures fairness and does not undermine the voice of southern states.

“Delimitation must be carried out in a manner that protects the interests of southern India and ensures balanced representation,” he concluded.