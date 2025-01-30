KTR Condemns Arrest of BRS Corporators, Calls it Suppression of Dissent

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao strongly condemned the arrest of party corporators and criticized the Congress government for suppressing voices that question its failures.

KTR questioned the rationale behind arresting corporators for raising public issues. "Will you arrest those who question problems? Will you throw out those who speak on behalf of the people?" he asked, accusing the Congress government of stifling dissent.

He alleged that the ruling party could not tolerate being confronted over the inefficiency of GHMC and resorted to suppressing those who expose its failures. "They have silenced our corporators just because they opposed Congress' deception," KTR remarked.

Demanding the immediate release of the arrested corporators, he warned that the BRS would not remain silent against such undemocratic actions.