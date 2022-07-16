KTR confident of KCR's hattrick

Hyderabad: KCR will be the first Chief Minister in South India to achieve a hattrick. All surveys indicate that notwithstanding the noise being made by the Opposition parties, the TRS will emerge victorious in the next Assembly elections, asserted party working president K T Rama Rao in a chit chat with the media on Friday.

KTR said the party had started the exercise to identify the winning horses based on the feedback from different agencies and the ground reports from the party cadre. "BJP and Congress were strong in some pockets of the state, but they are not in a position to defeat the TRS," he said. "However, we have grip over the state and the people are very happy with the performance of the KCR government as it had been implementing never before kind of welfare schemes," KTR said.

The TRS working president said the state government is getting amazing feedback from the people about the benefits they are getting from welfare schemes. "But TRS does not stop here. Soon the Chief Minister will announce implementation of pension scheme for the poor who are above 57 years of age and new ration cards will also be given to the deserved," he added.

Telangana has registered phenomenal growth in all sectors and its contribution to the country is huge, even though the Centre does not reciprocate accordingly, KTR said.

When asked about the presence of YSRTP and Prajashanti Party, the TRS working president said their impact will not be there as people of Telangana will never support Andhra leaders.

The TDP, which was a strong political outfit in Telangana before the bifurcation of the state, has lost its relevance. The Congress will vanish after the Assembly elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka and Telangana and the BJP may replace the Congress in some parts of Telangana in the future.

He lashed out at the Centre for imposing 'economic sanctions' against Telangana. "BJP's double engine 'Sarkar' means Jumlas and Hamlas by Modi and the ED. The BJP had toppled many Opposition governments in the past," he said.

The Centre releases funds for the flood-hit in Gujarat but does nothing for Telangana which is reeling under severe floods, he alleged. "Narendra Modi is functioning like a PM for Gujarat," he said.

KTR said at a time when the state was busy in handling the flood situation, the Centre sends teams alleging that there were irregularities in the implementation of NREGP scheme. This shows their insensitivity to issues, he added.

When asked about internal squabbles in the TRS, he said they will be addressed through dialogue. Party respects those who work hard, he said.

On the CM not receiving the PM, KTR said the blue book clearly said that the CM need not to receive him when the PM was on a private visit. "Respect has to be earned and not commanded," he quipped.