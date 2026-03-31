KTR criticises Hate Speech Bill sees a threat to democracy

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday unequivocally condemned the Telangana Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill being advanced by the Congress government, calling it a draconian tool to curb free speech.

Rama Rao raised serious constitutional, democratic and civil liberties concerns if the bill becomes law. “While preventing genuine hate speech and maintaining social harmony is an important responsibility of any government, the present framework appears dangerously broad, vague, and open to misuse,” he said.

KTR noted that instead of protecting public order, the bill risks becoming an instrument for the selective targeting of opposition leaders, critics, journalists and ordinary citizens expressing dissent.

“The bill defines hate speech using sweeping expressions such as ‘promoting ill-will,’ ‘distorting harmony,’ and ‘spreading false information.’ These phrases are subjective and lack clear legal boundaries. Without precise definitions, enforcement becomes dependent on interpretation rather than evidence,” he noted. This creates a serious risk that criticism of government decisions could be labelled as ‘disharmony’ or ‘fake news’, thereby criminalising democratic expression, he added.

KTR also highlighted how the bill contradicts Supreme Court judgments. “The Supreme Court, in its landmark judgment in Shreya Singhal vs Union of India, clearly held that only speech directly inciting violence or public disorder can be restricted. Mere criticism, advocacy, satire, or disagreement cannot be punished. Any legislation that goes beyond this constitutional threshold risks being struck down by courts for violating Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution,” he said.

One of the most worrying aspects of the proposed framework is the possibility of executive authorities deciding what constitutes ‘fake news’. Allowing the government to determine the truth about matters concerning it undermines democratic accountability.

Such provisions create a situation where the government becomes both a participant in public debate and the authority deciding what citizens are allowed to say.

He expressed serious concern that the bill proposes stringent penalties, including imprisonment of up to seven years for first-time offences and up to 10 years for repeat offences. These harsh punishments are likely to discourage journalists from reporting sensitive issues, students from expressing opinions, citizens from criticising policies, and opposition parties from questioning the government, he said. KTR reminded that India already has several legal provisions dealing with hate speech, incitement to violence, defamation, and public disorder.

“Instead of strengthening the implementation of existing laws, the state government appears to be introducing a parallel framework that expands executive discretion without adding safeguards,” he said, appealing the government to reconsider the bill.