KTR daily spends two hours on social media

Hyderabad: Tech-savvy Minister KT Rama Rao spends two hours every day on social media and instant messaging service Whatsapp.

According to the IT Minister, social media is a brilliant platform to connect to people on daily basis. He is a member of over 200 WhatsApp groups including various wings in his departments, party-specific and his personal groups.

KTR said that Twitter, Facebook or Whatsapp have made things easier and there are numerous advantages. He said that any specific grievance he receives on his account, he immediately forwards it to Whatsapp group of respective department officials for redressal and action.

The Minister said that he personally goes through all messages without fail most of the time.