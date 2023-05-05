KTR debunks ‘Golmaal Gujarat’ model; chants ‘Ab Ki Baar Kisan Sarkar’

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao said here on Thursday that the entire country had realized that the ‘Golmaal Gujarat’ model was fake and people were looking up to Telangana model of governance. Rao congratulated the party cadre on the occasion of the inauguration of the BRS office in New Delhi by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during the day He said there were debates and discussions among people on Telangana’s development. Against this backdrop, the BRS was all set to cast a strong impression on national politics.

The Chief Minister’s “Ab ki Baar Kisan Sarkar” slogan was reverberating across the nation. Recalling the relentless efforts put in by the party cadre for achieving a separate Telangana, KTR called upon the ranks to work tirelessly till the “Ab ki Baar Kisan Sarkar” campaign became a reality.

Stating that entire country was hailing KCR’s leadership as a great administrator apart from being a great agitator, Rao said BRS emergence at the national level was a historic necessity. “It was a matter of pride not just for the BRS party, but for entire Telangana”, he said. As a party, which was established for the cause of the Telangana movement and which had achieved separate Statehood, BRS had now stepped into Delhi to ensure victory of country’s people, who have been deceived by successive governments for decades, he asserted.