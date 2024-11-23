KTR demands cancellation of all agreements with Adani Group

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday demanded that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi direct the Telangana party leadership and CM A Revanth Reddy to immediately cancel all agreements with the Adani Group.

Addressing a press conference, he highlighted the contradictory stances of Congress leaders on Adani at the national and State levels. He accused Rahul of hypocrisy for criticising Adani’s alleged corrupt practices at the national level while staying silent about the Telangana government’s close associations with the group.

Pointing out that the government had entered into business agreements worth Rs 12,400 crore with Adani, including investments in green energy, data centres, and cement industries, KTR asked how the Congress can portray Adani as corrupt in Delhi and trustworthy in Telangana.

Rao further alleged that the Congress accepted a Rs 100 crore donation from Adani Group for Telangana Skills University. He demanded the donation be immediately returned if the party leadership believes in its own rhetoric about Adani’s corruption. He questioned whether the leaders genuinely support the national demand for Adani’s arrest or whether they are complicit in the alleged irregularities.