KTR demands immediate filling of Kaleshwaram reservoirs

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K Tarakarama Rao has issued a stern warning to the state government, demanding the immediate filling of reservoirs within the Kaleshwaram project area by August 2. He threatened to mobilize 50,000 farmers to operate the pump houses if the government failed to act.

The demand came during a visit by BRS MLAs and MLCs to the Kaleshwaram project, led by KTR. The delegation inspected various sites, including the Lower Manair Reservoir in Karimnagar and the dried-up Godavari River at Indaram in Mancherial district. They also visited the Sri Mukteswara Swamy Temple in Kaleshwaram, where KTR performed special prayers.

KTR emphasized the importance of providing water to the drought-prone regions of Telangana and accused the government of not operating the pump houses for political reasons. He alleged that the inaction was an attempt to tarnish the image of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

“The Kaleshwaram project was constructed at an unprecedented speed to ensure that the word ‘drought’ is never heard in Telangana,” KTR stated.