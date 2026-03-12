KTR demands Rs 3 lakh ex gratia for Velugumatla demolition victims

Hyderabad: Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) KT Rama Rao demanded an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh for each family affected by the demolition of houses in Velugumatla in Khammam district.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Rama Rao alleged that the State government, fearing the BRS, issued house pattas to the victims on Wednesday. He further claimed that three persons--Suresh, Kishore and Damodar--who he alleged were benamis of three ministers from Khammam, were behind the demolition drive.

Strongly condemning the demolition of houses belonging to around 1,000 poor families in Velugumatla, he described it as an atrocious act carried out to serve the interests of the ministers’ alleged benamis.

Explaining the history of the land, Rama Rao said that in the 1950s, inspired by the Bhoodan Movement, two prominent individuals had donated 62 acres to the Bhoodan Board. Of this, he alleged that 31 acres had already been encroached upon by Congress leaders in the past. He criticised the demolition of houses belonging to poor families who, according to him, had legally obtained land titles and had been residing there for the past 10 years.