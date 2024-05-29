KTR expresses outrage over lathi-charge on farmers

Hyderabad: Strongly condemning the lathi charge on farmers in Adilabad, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday demanded the government to immediately apologise for the attack on farmers.

Rama Rao described the lathi charge on farmers in Adilabad, who were lining up for seeds, as extremely atrocious and termed it a government attack on farmers. He expressed anguish that within five months of the government’s formation, the situation of agriculture and farmers in the state had deteriorated completely. He criticised the Congress government, calling it incapable of providing essential resources like irrigation water, financial support through Rythu Bandhu, and even seeds to the farmers. KTR questioned the Congress party, which promised change, whether the lathi charge on farmers was the change they intended to bring.

Rao said that for the past ten years, the state’s farming community had been receiving seeds, fertilizers, and 24-hour free electricity smoothly, but the situation has drastically changed in just five months. He criticised the current state government for failing to procure the grain produced by farmers and being unable to provide seeds.

Rao condemned the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for neglecting the farmers while being busy with election campaigns in other states and visits to Delhi. He suggested that the Chief Minister set aside politics and focus on addressing farmers' issues. He demanded that the CM and Agriculture minister to immediately hold a high-level review meeting on the seed shortage, distribution, and the government's failures to alleviate the farmers' difficulties. KTR also demanded strict action against the police officials involved in the lathi charge on farmers.