KTR extends help to family of Aishwarya

Hyderabad: Acting on humanitarian grounds, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday extended monetary support to the family of the late Aishwarya Reddy, who had committed suicide because of lack of funds to pursue her online education during the Covid lockdown.

A native of Shadnagar, she was pursuing her education from Lady Shri Ram College, New Delhi.

When the incident was brought to KTR's notice, he immediately responded and assured to support the family, which met him at Pragathi Bhavan. The Minister briefly interacted with the family members.

After enquiring about their well-being, Rao, in his personal capacity, donated Rs 2.5 lakh to the family and also assured to provide a 2 BHK house. He said it was unfortunate to lose an educated person in the family and assured to stand by it in future.

The family members said they were shattered by Aishwarya's untimely demise. "We thank Minister KTR for his support. It has given us moral strength during these tough times."