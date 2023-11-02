KTR fires fresh salvo at Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Accepting the statement of Rahul Gandhi that the election was a fight between people and ‘doralu’, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that it was a fight between ‘Delhi doralu’ and the people of Telangana.Rama Rao was speaking at a gathering at Telangana Bhavan where several leaders from Congress joined the party on Wednesday.

He said that Rahul’s grandfather Nehru forcibly merged with Andhra. Andhra Pradesh was formed on this day in 1956 and because of this merger, Telangana suffered 56 years. Hundreds of people sacrificed their lives for Telangana because of Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother. Thousands of people were martyred because of Delhi doralu.

The Congress party had to give Telangana with no other option. “We fought against the Congress doralu that time and now we are fighting with another BJP ‘Dora Modi’. Telangana will never bow down to Delhi’s arrogance,” said Rama Rao. He said that Rahul Gandhi was talking about corruption by keeping the cash for the vote thief beside him. Rahul Gandhi is a person who reads scripts written by someone else, he said.