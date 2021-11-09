KTR fires salvo at Centre for reneging on promises

Hyderabad: Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday strongly criticised the Centre for the "inaction towards the State development". "The Centre has not even spent one-half of the contribution made by Telangana people through taxes to the Indian economy," he said.



He was addressing a gathering as the chief guest at MANEXE 2021, hybrid conference on 'Re-imagining manufacturing: Technology in driving manufacturing resilience and excellence' organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with the State government. The minister said, "As Hyderabad is centrally located in south India, we made several requests to the Centre for developing industrial corridors and logistics infrastructure here. The Centre has promised to provide special incentives to promote industries, but not done."

He added, "in order to compete with China, we need mega industrial parks. We are pleading with the Centre to support the State to prosper. We have received no support to the upcoming industrial parks in Hyderabad, like Pharma city."

The UPA government had announced the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) corridor in Hyderabad. The government has been asking the Centre to restore the ITIR project to strengthen the IT infrastructure in the State, but in vain.

Apart from these, there is a big list of promises made by the UPA government at the time of formation of the State. Telangana leadership has been urging for an IIM in Hyderabad, IIT in Karimnagar, a Tribal University and medical colleges in the State.

A high-speed bullet train corridor was initiated between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. "Why such a bullet train project was not proposed anywhere in south India," KTR questioned, criticising the Centre's initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). "Government packages can't be eyewash," he says, "Even the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme is 'not pragmatic'. Despite lack of support from the Centre, Telangana continues to perform well and contribute significantly to nation-building."

Telangana is the 12th largest in terms of area and 11th largest in population. However, our State is the fourth largest contributor to Indian economy. With 2.5 per cent of population of the country, we are contributing 5 per cent of GDP, the minister said, quoting an RBI report.