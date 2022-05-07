KTR furious at BJP leadership

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday lashed out at the BJP leadership for coming to Telangana to lecture on governance, despite the Centre's utter failure in administration on all fronts.

In response to BJP national president JP Nadda's charges against the TRS government at Mahbubnagar public meeting, the minister said he was amazed at the audacity of the NDA government whom he refers to as 'NPA (nonperforming asset) government' and its leaders.

"Amazed at the audacity of NPA government & its chieftains who've destroyed economy, led us to highest unemployment in 45 years, highest inflation in 30 years & highest LPG rate in the world! (sic)" he tweeted.

"Have been a colossal failure for India/Telangana; yet come & lecture us on administration," KTR said despite the NDA government's being a colossal failure for India as well as Telangana, the BJP leaders were coming to Telangana and lecturing the TRS government which was setting new benchmarks in administration.