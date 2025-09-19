KTR going all out to pep up party cadre in the run-up to JH bypoll

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao is making all out efforts to fill in confidence among the party cadres preparing the strategies, organizing meetings for the bye election to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

The party leadership does not want to lose any more seats in the city as it had already lost Secunderabad Cantonment in the bye election. The BRS has a strong grip in the city and this was reflected in the 2023 Assembly elections where the party won majority of the seats and also in the civic body. However, after the formation of Congress government, some of the MLAs from the city have deserted the party. The party had to lose the Secunderabad Cantonment seat in the bye elections.

According to sources, the party does not want to lose another election hence the party leadership has swung into action even before the schedule for bye election is announced. The BRS working president KT Rama Rao started the election preparations organizing the meetings as per division level. The BRS working president organized meetings of the Rehmat Nagar division, Vengalraonagar division and would be holding the meeting of Erragadda division.

The BRS leader has already had one round of meeting with the incharges of the constituency. He asked the party leaders to talk to the voters explaining them about the failures of the Congress government in implementation of the promises. He has also been cautioning the people that voting Congress would mean giving license to the government to demolish their houses. He said that if the development needs to continue, BRS should come back in to power.

A senior leader said that KTR has been insisting on restarting the ‘Vijaya Yatra’ from Jubilee Hills. “He has clearly said that good days are ahead for the party and these will start right after the local body elections. If the party wins the local body election, all things will change like the police personnel will be lining up to our leaders for an appointment of Ram Anna,” said the BRS leader. He has been making promises that development was possible only under KCR, the BRS leader added. During a recent meeting in Gadwal, KTR had said, “By-elections will expose who really has the strength. But even before that, in the upcoming local body elections, let us teach the Congress a lesson. Let us hoist the pink flag on Gadwal Municipality.” Party leaders said that the recent meetings by the leadership would boost the morale of the cadre before going to polls.