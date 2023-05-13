KTR hard-sells Telangana to investors at London meet

Hyderabad: Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister, KT Rama Rao, currently on a tour to the United Kingdom (UK), pitched the State as an ideal investment destination at an investment roundtable hosted by Indian High Commissioner in London, Vikram K. Doraiswami. The roundtable was attended by potential investors from various industries.

The Minister’s presentation showcased the remarkable growth of Telangana in the last nine years, highlighting its progress in addressing basic issues, prioritising innovation, and infrastructure creation. He emphasised that Telangana’s economy is growing at a brisk pace with tremendous growth in both agriculture and IT. At the same time, rapid industrialisation and improvement in green cover were witnessed, he added.

He also spoke about Telangana’s progressive industrial policy and revolutionary single-window system, TS-iPASS, which streamlines investment processes and reduces bureaucratic red tapism. Hyderabad, Telangana’s capital, was highlighted as a tech powerhouse generating the highest number of tech jobs in the country. The State’s robust ecosystem for electronics, aerospace and defense, food processing, mobility, and textiles sectors were also showcased by him during his presentation.

He added that Telangana has the most comprehensive innovation ecosystem with research organisations, educational institutions, startups, and marquee companies across sectors. He specifically mentioned Telangana government’s collaborations with UK educational institutions like King’s College and Cranfield University.

The Industries Minister said that Telangana is situated on the Deccan Plateau, which is safe from all kinds of disasters. He explained to the prospective investors how five revolutions were unveiled in Telangana, which offer numerous opportunities for the food processing sector. “The Telangana government is committed to providing investors with a favorable and inclusive environment to promote partnerships and celebrate investments,” the Minister said.

During his address, Indian High Commissioner in London, H.E. Mr. Vikram K. Doraiswami, highlighted ample collaboration opportunities in sectors such as heavy machinery, aviation and defense, entertainment, and education during the investment roundtable in London. He praised Hyderabad for its world-class infrastructure and its multicultural environment, making it a perfect destination for investors. Doraiswami emphasised the importance of nurturing partnerships and celebrating investments.

British Indian businessman Karan Bilimoria commended the remarkable achievements of Telangana during the investment roundtable hosted by the Indian High Commission in London. He praised the State’s infrastructure and particularly mentioned the new Secretariat building, Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, as fabulous. Bilimoria also lauded the noteworthy development of Telangana in the past decade, with the State doubling its per capita income in less than ten years. He expressed his happiness to hear about the growth and development of his hometown Hyderabad.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Departments, and E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Special Secretary, Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs, were present on the occasion.