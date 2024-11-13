KTR in Delhi to escape from ACB probe: Revanth

Hyderabad / Delhi: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that the BRS working president was in Delhi to escape from ACB probe and Telangana’s governor was under pressure over the issue as he is yet to grant permission for his detention.

Speaking at a programme in Delhi, Revanth Reddy said that as KTR returns back to Hyderabad, the Governor may leave to Delhi as he was asked to make a visit. “We have asked the Governor for permission, which remains pending for 15 days. Why did BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao fail to field even a single candidate this time in Maharashtra? KCR had originally changed his party’s name from TRS to BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) for contesting polls in Maharashtra. Had KCR been against Prime Minister Modi, he could have at least given a call to defeat BJP there. They are bargaining and that is the understanding (between BJP and BRS),” he said.

Revanth Reddy claimed that during the Telangana movement, similar to scores of politicians, he also had made monetary contributions to KCR, which the family later transformed into an investment and held power for close to decade.

Criticising the way in which the Prime Minister with his shortsighted approach was favouring his own State of Gujarat and diverting investments from other States, the Chief Minister said that if all the States were given equal importance, India may be transformed to not just a $5 trillion economy but a $10 trillion economy in the near future. He found that the delimitation of constituencies was discriminatory of South India and urged that it should take into consideration the 1971 census. He said there was an urgency to take this debate forward and public opinion be taken before the exercise is taken up.