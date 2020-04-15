 Top
KTR interacts with Industry bigwigs, explains govt's strategy to contain coronavirus

Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao held a live video interaction with Industry captains and explained the strategy being followed by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He also discussed the measures being taken up by the government to save the industrial sector from the lockdown impact and also requested the industry bigwigs to come out with suggestions and recommendations which are to be placed before Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and seek his nod.

The minister said that the lockdown measures have yielded positive results and the spread of coronavirus slowed down considerably. He also extended thanks to the representatives of IT industry for joining hands with the state government to tackle coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the industry representatives also expressed satisfaction over the steps taken up by the government.

