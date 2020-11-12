KTR moots 'Drone Policing'

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao has come out with two innovative ideas to ensure hassle-free movement of ambulances which often get stuck in traffic, and to bust crime faster. The Minister emphasised on the need to go in for 'Drone Policing.'

Currently, the complaints received on 100 are being attended in five minutes time due to travel by cars by the cops, he said the drone policing will reduce the time to reach the spot and also help to nab the culprits easily by locating their movements immediately. KTR asked DGP M Mahendar Reddy to work out modalities to introduce the new concept which requires permission from DGCA (Director General Civil Aviation). He said use of modern technology in the discharge of duties efficiently by police to crack the crime incidents on spot had become necessary.

The IT minister also proposed the extensive use of technology to guide the ambulances to reach hospitals in the shortest possible time. Critical care to the patients during the golden hour will be possible only when the ambulances are provided unhindered movement. He called upon the police officials to develop a technical mechanism that coordinates between the police department and the health wing for the ambulance services. Claiming that Telangana was an incident-free State since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the minister said, "there were many doubts about the law and order if a separate State for Telangana was carved out.

But today, our State is a role model for many States in effectively maintaining law and order." A survey has revealed that Hyderabad is equipped with 65 per cent of the total CCTVs set up in India. The police were already on the job to install 10-lakh CCTVs to strengthen the electronic surveillance which would reduce the crime rate drastically in the coming days.

The DGP said that the 'Hyderabad Safe and Smart City Project' is conceived with an objective of providing citizen-friendly, holistic, integrated and responsive CCTV-based surveillance system in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates and transform the traffic system into a safer, more efficient and demonstrable for the future. It provides real time situational intelligence through fusion of data. 15,000 CCTVs can be viewed from a single place which is integrated to watch the law enforcement, traffic and emergency services, he added. State Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and other top police officials were also present.

