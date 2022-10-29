KTR refuses to stay mum on poaching case, takes a dig at Bandi

Hyderabad: In Telangana state, the recent TRS MLAs poaching incident has become a contentious political issue. To substantiate his allegation that the BJP is in no way connected to the poaching case involving TRS MLAs, Telangana state unit BJP president Bandi Sanjay took an oath at Yadadri temple on Friday. While placing the blame on CM KCR and his ministers, Bandi Sanjay questioned whether they would be prepared for the lie detector test.

on Saturday, KTR said that it is better if responsible individuals keep quiet about certain issues. The comments of the ruling party, he claimed, might have an impact on the investigation process of the probe.

'That is why we won't speak about it and won't allow party members to do so,' Minister KTR remarked. The TRS working president stated that it would not be wise to speak further given that the matter is still pending in the court.

According to KTR, the party high command will respond to this matter when it is appropriate.

Where is the real value of the BJP's standards, which welcomed rapists with open arms?, the Minister KTR asserted.

The Yadadri temple, according to the Telangana IT and Municipal Administration Minister, was desecrated by Bandi Sanjay's oath. KTR urged the temple officials sanitise the temple, claiming that Bandi Sanjay desecrated it.

While taking a dig at BJP MP, KTR has reminded an incident of a past, when Bandi Sanjay has picked the shoes of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the temple as if he was his slave.