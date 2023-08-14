Live
Just In
KTR releases CDs and Booklets on ‘100 lies of BJP’
BRS Working President and Minister K T Rama Rao released a CD and Booklet on “100 Lies of BJP '' compiled by BRS Social Media team. The CD and booklet was released on Monday at Pragathi Bhavan.
The “100 Lies of BJP” is a series run by the BRS social media which exposes how BJP has failed to fulfil the promises made to Telangana and the country at large. The initiative was driven by BRS social media convenors Krishank Manne, Dinesh Chowdary, Y Satish Reddy and P Jagan Mohan Rao.
Terming it as a ‘good campaign’, Minister KTR appreciated the efforts of the convenors. BRS social media ran a campaign #100AbadhaalaBJP over the past 4 months, exposing BJP everyday with their lies.
The initiative covers failed promises of BJP including creation of jobs, inflation, burden of GST, internet to every household, Housing for All, Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act promises like Bayyaram Steel factory, ITIR, Kazipet coach factory, Adilabad CCI, ST reservation for Valmiki and Boya among others. Not only Central government, Telangana state BJP leaders were also exposed through this campaign.
MP B B Patil, MLA Vivekanand Goud and others were also present on the occasion. Eom