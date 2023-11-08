Live
KTR releases schedule of roadshows and public meetings till November 28
Minister KTR is already involved in Telangana election campaigns. From today he will hold public meetings as well as road shows
Hyderabad: Minister KTR is already involved in Telangana election campaigns. From today he will hold public meetings as well as road shows. KTR released his election campaign schedule from today to 28th. In these 20 days, he will hold road shows in 16 constituencies under GHMC and public meetings along with road shows in another 14 constituencies. On the 10th, he will file his nomination in Sircilla.
Today - Roadshow, public meeting in Sangareddy Constituency
• 9th - Roadshow and public meeting in Armor and Kodangal constituencies.
• 10th - KTR to file nomination in Sirisilla
• 11th - Meeting with representatives of various colonies, gated communities and apartment associations under GHMC. Meeting with representatives of ST Cell in Sameerpet
15th - Roadshow in Kutbullapur and Kukatpally Constituencies
• 16th - Roadshow in Amberpet and Mushirabad constituencies
• 17th - Roadshow in Goshamahal and Secunderabad Constituencies
• 18th - Roadshow in Jubilee Hills and Khairatabad Constituencies
• 19th - Youth gathering in Medak, Dubbaka constituencies... Roadshow in Sanatnagar, Secunderabad (Cantonment)
• 20th - Roadshow in LBnagar Constituency 21st - Roadshow in Serilingampally and Rajendranagar Constituencies
• 22nd - Roadshow in Malkajgiri and Uppal Constituencies
• 23rd - Roadshow, public meeting in Korutla Constituency... Roadshow in Kathalapur, Chandurthi, Medipalli, Rudrangi Mandals of Vemulawada Constituency
• 24th - Roadshow and public meeting in Atchampet and Maktal constituencies.
• 26th - Roadshow and public meeting in Manthani, Peddapalli and Ramagundam constituencies.
• 27th - Roadshow and public meeting in Khanapur and Choppadandi constituencies.
• 28th - Roadshow and public meeting in Vemulawada, Sircilla and Kamareddy constituencies.