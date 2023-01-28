KTR sets March 31 deadline for integrated veg & meat markets in towns

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has set March 31 deadline to construct at least one integrated vegetable and meat market in each town.

The State municipal administration wing is planning to construct 144 integrated markets in 129 municipalities and 12 municipal corporations across the State. Of these, 10 have been completed and thrown open to the public; works are under progress at 128. The minister has directed officials to construct at least one integrated market in each town before the closure of the current financial year on March 31.

He wanted officials from different departments to execute the work with better coordination and the additional collectors (ULBs) to visit the sites to take up the issue before the collectors to address the pending issue, if any, immediately. Officials said that sites have been identified at many locations and the work was being executed on a fast pace with the intervention of the MAUD officials.

The department has prepared plans to construct each market in an area covering about two acres. Each market will be equipped with a minimum of 50 stalls. The cost of the construction of each market will be bout Rs.3 to Rs.6 crore. The government has already earmarked Rs 500 crore for construction of integrated vegetable and meat markets. Work is on at many places. The officials said that fish, chicken, mutton and fresh vegetable stalls will be opened in the markets .